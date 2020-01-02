Lingojiguda: Corporator Mudraboyina Srinivas Rao participates in New Year celebrations
Highlights
Corporator Mudraboyina Srinivas Rao participated in new year celebrations held at several places in Lingojiguda division and wished the locals.
Lingojiguda: Corporator Mudraboyina Srinivas Rao participated in new year celebrations held at several places in Lingojiguda division and wished the locals. Jagannadh Reddy, Sravan Kumar Gupta, Indra G, Showkath, Suresh and others were present.
