'Lion Sardar' who built first gas crematorium passes away at 75

Hyderabad: Rajwant Singh Gulati who was popularly known as 'Lion Sardar' in twin cities passed away on Tuesday and was laid to rest on Wednesday evening at Swargdham. He had constructed one of the first modernized 'model graveyard' cremation ground in Secunderabad which he named as 'Swargdham' located at Lothkunta in Alwal.

According to his brother, Dr IJS Gulati, Rajwant Singh Gulati was born on 9 September 1947 and had the vision to help the society with this aim he had built the first modernized crematorium in Secunderabad. "Almost 30 years ago when my brother started constructing the crematorium, he did not have money to purchase firewood then he started saving money and was able to bring first gas cremator then he got 16 burning cremators."

He also said that Singh also helped poor kin by providing them free funeral services. "Earlier the crematorium was at one acre of land and later it was expanded to three acres and every year the crematorium is developed with new facilities," says IJS Gulati. Moreover, Singh also constructed a 108 feet idol of Lord Shiva in 'Swargdham'.

This crematorium has six freezers, a gas crematorium, two vehicles, and one ambulance. The crematorium is supported by the Lions Club and, has provision for storage of mortal remains, prayer room, waiting area, seating gallery, parking, walkways, wash area and other facilities.

He was the past Deputy District Governor of the Lions Club and was an active member of the club and has contributed to the development of the Alwal area. Singh also participated in the development of Alwal Gurudwara.