Lionel Messi to Visit Hyderabad on December 13, 2025; Revanth Reddy Shares Warm Welcome

Football legend Lionel Messi will visit India in December 2025 as part of his Go Tour to India 2025.

He will travel to Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

CM Revanth Reddy’s Tweet

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said he is excited to welcome Messi to Hyderabad on 13 December 2025.

He said it is a proud moment for all football fans.

He also added that Hyderabad is ready to host Messi with full enthusiasm.

I look forward to welcoming and hosting G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi in #Hyderabad on December 13. It is an exciting moment for our city and for every football fan who has dreamt of seeing a legend like you on our soil.



