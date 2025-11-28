  1. Home
News

Lionel Messi to Visit Hyderabad on December 13, 2025; Revanth Reddy Shares Warm Welcome

  Created On:  28 Nov 2025 6:43 PM IST
Lionel Messi to Visit Hyderabad on December 13, 2025; Revanth Reddy Shares Warm Welcome
Lionel Messi will arrive in Hyderabad on December 13, 2025, as part of his Go Tour to India. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy expressed excitement about welcoming the football legend and said the city is ready to host him.

Football legend Lionel Messi will visit India in December 2025 as part of his Go Tour to India 2025.

He will travel to Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

CM Revanth Reddy’s Tweet

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said he is excited to welcome Messi to Hyderabad on 13 December 2025.

He said it is a proud moment for all football fans.

He also added that Hyderabad is ready to host Messi with full enthusiasm.




