Liquor Prices Hiked in Telangana: New Rates Effective from May 19, 2025
Telangana government hikes liquor prices again, increases cost of select liquor brands from May 19.
The Telangana state government has announced a hike in liquor prices. The move has come into effective from May 19, 2025. As per a circular issued by the Excise Department on Sunday, the price of a quarter bottle of liquor will increase by ₹10, a half bottle by ₹20, and a full bottle by ₹40. However, this revision applies only to select liquor brands.
Moreover, the government has revived the Special Excise Cess, which was originally introduced in 2020 and later abolished in 2023. The current move reimposes the cess on certain types of liquor bottles.
Earlier this year, in February, the state had already raised beer prices by 15%. The new liquor price hike follows the recommendations of a three-member liquor pricing committee led by retired judge Jaiswal. Based on the committee’s report, the excise department approved the hike and issued official orders.
This strategic pricing appears to be part of a phased plan:
Beer prices were increased before the summer, likely to capitalise on seasonal demand.
Now, liquor prices are being raised at the end of summer, with the monsoon season approaching, suggesting a targeted focus on maximizing state revenue from different types of alcohol sales throughout the year.
According to estimates, the state government expects to earn an additional ₹500 crore per month through this latest liquor price hike.