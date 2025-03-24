Liquor scamsters enacting delimitation drama: Bandi

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, questioned the resolution passed at the DMK-sponsored Delimitation-Joint Action Committee (D-JAC) meeting presided over by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai, on Saturday. He asked how the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is linked to people’s representation in Parliament.

Speaking at a felicitation event for the recently elected BJP MLAs organised by TPUS in Karimnagar on Sunday, he stated that during the D-JAC meeting in Chennai, chaired by Stalin, a group made a bizarre resolution demanding that since South India contributes 36 per cent to the country’s GDP, it should also receive a 36 per cent share in Parliament. “What kind of logic is this?” he asked.

He further questioned the connection between GDP and parliamentary representation, arguing, “By the same logic proposed by the D-JAC, districts like Asifabad, Adilabad, and Mulugu, which contribute less to Telangana’s GDP, should have minimal representation. Does that mean they should not have any representation in the Assembly? What kind of ridiculous proposal is this? Why are they engaging in conspiracies to obstruct delimitation under the guise of South Indian politics?”

The Minister alleged that the D-JAC meeting, which included Congress, BRS, DMK, AAP, and CPI (M) leaders, gathered many individuals allegedly involved in liquor scams to stage a drama under the pretext of delimitation. Bandi stated, “The Stalin government is facing allegations of a Rs 1,000 crore liquor scam. A similar scam has been exposed in Kerala.

Leaders from AAP and BRS have already gone to jail due to liquor-related scandals. These parties are now performing a drama in the name of delimitation, purely to spread hatred against the Modi government.”

He highlighted the suffering of people in Telangana, mentioning that over 10 lakh farmers have lost their crops due to insufficient irrigation water. Recent unseasonal rains have caused further damage. Unpaid Aarogyasri dues have left many poor patients without treatment, and unpaid fee reimbursement dues have forced countless students to drop out. Colleges are shutting down, and thousands of former sarpanches are struggling with debt due to unpaid bills.

Anganwadi and ASHA workers are protesting on the streets due to low wages, and lakhs of unemployed youth facing challenges. Government employees are unhappy due to unpaid PRC, five pending DAs, and withheld GPF funds. Besides, pensioners are distressed due to unpaid retirement benefits.

“Despite all these crises facing Telangana, Congress and BRS leaders are travelling to Chennai to engage in political dramas over delimitation,” he said. He questioned what these parties, apart from spreading hatred against Modi and the BJP, have done for the people. The people of Telangana are observing everything, and they will teach these parties a lesson at the right time.