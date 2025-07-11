Liquor shops to shut in parts of city for Mahankali Jatara

Hyderabad: Liquor shops in parts of the city would remain closed for 48 hours on account of Sree Ujjaini Mahankali Jathara from July 13. A notification issued by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand said the liquor shops in 11 police station areas in the city would be closed from 6 am on July 13 to 6 am on July 15 in view of Sree Ujjaini Mahankali Jathara.

The 11 police stations are Gandhinagar, Chilkalguda, Lallaguda, Warasiguda, Begumpet, Gopalapuram, Tukaramgate, Marredpally, Mahankali, Ramgopalpet and Monda Market.