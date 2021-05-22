Listen to the alerts of your body- allow not Covid to thrive on our fear

Hyderabad: Ponnam Venkatesh Goud, of Cherial town of Siddipet district, who recovered from COVID-19 says, "We should not neglect and listen to the alerts our body sends to us and it is more important to seek timely medical attention."



The 49-year-old engaged in real estate is a go-getter who moves along with friends every day as a part of his business. He says, "All of a sudden I started feeling that something is not normal with me. Apart from the change in smell, there is some difference within me which I have not experienced in my daily routine."

He said that after giving a sample for testing at the local government hospitals, he had gone to a salon for a haircut. But, shocked to see an SMS message flashed on his mobile informing that he was found Covid positive.

He adds, "Immediately, I rushed back to my home and went into isolation. Besides this, i also requested to the people in our building get themselves tested. I used to go up to take a walk in the early mornings on the terrace of our building and would meet someone or the other in the building. Therefore, I felt alerting them was necessary."

This is important says Venkatesh Goud, as hiding covid positive would do more damage. It is better to alert people with whom you have/had come in contact so that we can curb its spread.

Fortunately his family members and tenants have tested negative.

Sharing an incident of a person that he came across, Goud adds, " A 26-year-old had developed heavy fever but he neglected. it was too late by the time he was shifted to the hospital. There were also some of my friends who were younger than me and went into isolation after contracting COVID."

However, he was following medications and nutritionslike eggs, dry fruits, and 15 days of isolation prescribed by my doctor. "I remained in touch with my other friends encouraging them not to be worried. Walking and exercising for one hour on daily basis and not giving in to the fear helped me to quickly recover from covid in less than a week," he said.

Sharing out of his experience, he urges people not to hide when they were contracted with COVID.

"Initially, when testing and vaccination were started at the government hospital no one bothered. But, when once people in the town started hearing the mortality rates then everyone turned up forming lines in front of the testing and vaccination center. I along with my wife and driver have got vaccinated. One need not fear COVID. But, at the same time, one should not neglect the symptoms and seek timely medical help. We should not allow it to thrive on our fear," he ends.