Little girl’s dream fulfilled

Secunderabad: Passionate to meet the Indian Army, Nyorah Patra, 7, who developed a deep fascination for the armed forces while watching the Republic Day parade on TV, took part in the Army Day celebrations. Attired in Army uniform, she met officers and personnel on the occasion. She was escorted by an officer of Colonel's rank and two Soldiers from her home, and taken to VeerulaSainik Smarak, the War Memorial in Secunderabad where Major General R K Singh, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, Also, war veterans were felicitated on the occasions.



"The little girl was quite awestruck to watch the grandeur of the event and especially the exhibit of Indian Armed Forces. She started drawing a lot of paintings on the same theme. Looking at the enthusiasm, her parents wrote to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, seeking a special visit for their daughter to any army establishment or help extending an invitation to attend either the Independent Day or Republic Day celebrations.

Very soon they were contacted from the PM office following the few emails that a special arrangement will be made in Hyderabad for Nyorah to visit the Army establishment. A few days later, An Indian Artillery establishment from Golconda, Hyderabad, extended an invitation to Nyorah to meet her. Nyorah was again wonderstruck by seeing for the first- time real Army personnel and the visit left a mark in her heart and mind. It was later revealed that she might be one of the guests attending Army Day and Army Veteran's Day celebration, and the joy was doubled," said senior officer, Defence Wing, Hyderabad.