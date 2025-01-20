Lok Manthan prog fosters a sense of nationalism and Indian culture: Kishan

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP President and Union Minister for Coal Mines, G Kishan Reddy, expressed pride in successfully organising the Lok Manthan programme in Hyderabad.

Addressing as chief guest at the Lok Manthan Bhyagyanagar-2024 held at Stanley College in the city on Sunday, he stressed that the goal of awakening future generations of students is to protect the lifestyles and rights of those living in forests. The programme aims to foster a sense of nationalism among students and to preserve Indian culture and traditions through Lok Manthan.

After the Lok Manthan Abhinandana Sabha programme addressing the media Kishan Reddy commended hosting national-level conferences in Hyderabad and expressed gratitude to the students, their parents, teachers, social organisations, and the media for their support.

It is noteworthy that various educational institutions in the city voluntarily sent three lakh students to participate in the exhibitions organised as part of Lok Manthan. The students enjoyed exploring the exhibition stalls set up at the event.