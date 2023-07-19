Long-distance trains will have new halts in Telangana

Hyderabad: Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has cleared halts for several long-distance trains at somel stations in Telangana.

The minister’s announcement comes following his Cabinet colleague G Kishan Reddy’s plea to look into long pending demands of people at several stations in the State.

Responding positively, the railways on Tuesday announced the schedule for halts for the long-distance trains at Bellampally, Sirpur-Khagaznagar, Mahbubnagar, Shadnagar, Dornakal and Gadwal stations.

Accordingly, the Secundrabad-Gorakhpur Express (12590) will halt at 1.28 am in Bellampally on Fridays.

The Tirupati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (12708) will halt at 3.21 am every Thursday, Saturday and Monday at 3.21 am at Bellampally station. The Hyderabad-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (Dakshin Express 12721) will stop at 3.21 am every day at Bellampally.

While the Secundrabad-Raipur Express (12771) will stop at 2.32 am every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; the Ernakulam-Patna Express will have a halt at 1.27 am in Bellampalli every Monday.

The Bangaluru-Pataliputra Express (22352) will halt at 9.19 am every Tuesday at Sirpur-Khagaznagar.

In Mahbubnagar, the Gorakhpur-Yaswanthpur Express (15023) will stop at 10.10 pm on Wednesday, and the Nagarsol-Chennai Express (16004) at 2.51 am on Tuesday and Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Yeswanthpur Express (19301) at 12 am on Tuesday.

The onward Yeswanthpur-Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express (12649) will stop at Mahbubnagar at 6.29 am every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The 12650 return train will stop at Mahbubnaggat at 10.27 am every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday and Monday.

The Kacheguda-Chengalpat Express (17651/17652) will have every day stops at Shadnagar at 6.30 am and 5.49 pm respectively.

The Hyderabad-Vascoda Gama Express (17022) will halt at 2.10 am every Saturday at Gadwal. Similarly, the Jaipur-Mysore Express (12976) will have halts at 3.13 am every Wednesday and Saturday at Gadwal.

The Lingampally-Kakinada Express (12737/12738) will have daily stops in Dornakal at 1.07 and 1.08 am, respectively.

The Machilipatnam-Bidar Express (12749/12750) will have halts at 12.29 am and 2,20am, respectively, in Dornkal station.