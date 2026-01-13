Lorry Overturns on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Causing Major Traffic Disruption

A lorry has overturned on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway after losing control, resulting in significant traffic disruptions. The incident took place near Batasingaram in the Ranga Reddy district, leading to a massive traffic jam on the busy route.

Vehicles heading towards Vijayawada are experiencing severe delays, with queues stretching approximately 6 kilometres from the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to Inamooda. Emergency services have arrived at the scene and are currently working to clear the overturned lorry in a bid to alleviate the congestion. Motorists are advised to find alternative routes where possible.