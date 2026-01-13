  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Hyderabad
News

Lorry Overturns on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Causing Major Traffic Disruption

  • Created On:  13 Jan 2026 1:52 PM IST
Lorry Overturns on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Causing Major Traffic Disruption
X

A lorry has overturned on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway after losing control, resulting in significant traffic disruptions. The incident took place near Batasingaram in the Ranga Reddy district, leading to a massive traffic jam on the busy route.

Vehicles heading towards Vijayawada are experiencing severe delays, with queues stretching approximately 6 kilometres from the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to Inamooda. Emergency services have arrived at the scene and are currently working to clear the overturned lorry in a bid to alleviate the congestion. Motorists are advised to find alternative routes where possible.

Tags

Hyderabad-Vijayawada highwayaccidentlorry overturnsRanga Reddytraffic jamORR traffic disruptionTelangana road accident
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Zoho Leaders Warn AI Is Pushing Tech Toward a Job-Light Future

Zoho leaders say rising AI productivity is shrinking tech teams, warning the industry may soon face a long-term decline in human jobs.

Zoho Leaders Warn AI Is Pushing Tech Toward a Job-Light Future

National News

More
Share it
X