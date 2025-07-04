Live
Lotus Hospitals’ new branch blooms in city
Hyderabad: Lotus Hospitals has launched a 110-bed, multi-specialty facility at Miyapur in the city, marking a significant milestone in its mission to deliver high-quality, accessible healthcare for women and children.
Founded in 2006 by Dr VSV Prasad, a noted neonatologist, Lotus Hospitals has become a trusted name in pediatric and maternal care. With training at AIIMS and fellowships in the US and UK, Dr Prasad returned to India to establish a healthcare institution that blends global standards with local accessibility. Today, with NABH accreditation and a legacy rooted in clinical integrity, Lotus Hospitals continues to set benchmarks in evidence-based care.
Dr Prasad said that the new centre reflects the Lotus philosophy of combining cutting-edge medical technology with deep compassion. “Every mother and child deserves the best start in life,” he said, adding that the new hospital brings this vision closer to more families. “The Miyapur centre brings together an experienced team of specialists across obstetrics, gynecology, neonatology, pediatrics, and allied fields, offering a comprehensive range of services — from antenatal, neonatal and postnatal care to high-risk pregnancy management, neonatal & pediatric intensive care, and 24/7 emergency, diagnostic support,” Dr Prasad added.