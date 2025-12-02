Low-cost HUDCO loans favoured by CM to boost housing, infrastructure

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged HUDCO Chairman Sanjay Kulshrestha to provide loans at lower interest rates for the prestigious development projects launched by the State Government.

The HUDCO Chairman met with the Chief Minister here on Monday. During the meeting, the CM appealed to Sanjay to provide loans at low interest rates for the construction of prestigious projects - Bharat Future City, Hyderabad Metro Rail extension, RRR and Radial Roads.

The Chief Minister briefed the HUDCO Chairman about the construction of greenfield roads from the Bharat Future City to Chennai via Bengaluru and Amaravati, greenfield highway to Bandar Port and the bullet train. The CM also brought the issue of loan restructuring (loan reconstruction) to the attention of the HUDCO Chairman and the high interest rate on the loans taken by the government in the past. The Chairman responded positively to address the issue of the payment of high interest rate on the loans.

Considering the fast pace growth of the state, Revanth Reddy requested to provide loans at lower interest rates for new projects. The HUDCO Chairman informed the CM that loans have already been sanctioned for Indiramma houses and also responded positively to the immediate release of loans for the construction of an additional 10 lakh houses. On the occasion, the CM invited the HUDCO Chairman to attend the Global Summit to be held at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.