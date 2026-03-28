LPG cylinder theft caught on CCTV in Narsingi

Amid LPG crisis, a daylight theft of a gas cylinder was reported in Alkapur Township, Narsingi, where two unidentified individuals on a bike stole a cylinder from a parked delivery vehicle and fled the scene.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, which show the suspects approaching the vehicle and swiftly making away with the cylinder. This was the second incident in the last two days that the public has stolen the cylinder.

With the sudden shortage of gas cylinders in the city, a cylinder theft has triggered concern among residents. Visuals from CCTV cameras, recorded in Alkapur Township under the Narsingi police station limits on Thursday, show a man lifting a gas cylinder from a delivery auto parked and leaving the spot. The auto driver or delivery boy was away to deliver a gas cylinder to a consumer in an apartment in the colony, noticing it the youths quickly stopped by and within fraction of seconds pulled a gas cylinder up from the auto and fled from the spot on the scooter.

The incident comes as residents queue up for petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders, following reports of supply shortages. The footage has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

Similarly, on Thursday, frustrated by the delay in delivery of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, residents snatched LPG cylinders from a delivery vehicle outside a gas agency in Shaikpet. Later, the gas cylinders were successfully recovered by the agency staff.

A viral video on social media captures a few men attempting to walk away with a cylinder from an auto-trolley parked outside the gas agency without permission. This incident attracted a crowd, with many other men also attempting to snatch the cylinders, resulting in a chaotic situation.

In a suspicion, the staff member came out of the office and foiled the attempt. Residents say such thefts during a shortage add to public anxiety and are urging authorities to prevent similar incidents.