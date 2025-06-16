Live
Lufthansa Flight to Hyderabad Receives Bomb Threat, Returns to Germany Mid-Flight
A Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Hyderabad was diverted back to Germany after a bomb threat was received mid-air. Authorities confirmed it was a hoax. Passengers are safe, and the flight may resume soon.
A Lufthansa Airlines flight from Germany to Hyderabad received a bomb threat mid-air. The flight, Lufthansa LH 752, did not land at Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad after receiving the threat. Instead, the pilot decided to turn the aircraft back and return to Frankfurt, Germany.
The flight was scheduled to arrive at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad after a journey of about 8–9 hours. Most of the passengers on board were from Hyderabad, with a few from Mumbai as well.
Shortly after takeoff — about two hours into the flight — the pilot received a bomb threat call. Following standard safety procedures, the flight was diverted back to Frankfurt. Once the flight landed, German police took control and began a full-scale investigation.
Security personnel conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft. After checking, authorities confirmed that there was no bomb on board. It was determined to be a false alarm or hoax call.
Despite the clearance, officials are carrying out further inspections, and the flight is expected to depart again for Hyderabad after an additional 2–3 hours.
Currently, passengers are being accommodated at the Frankfurt Airport while they await further updates. The revised schedule suggests that the flight may resume its journey to Hyderabad on Monday morning