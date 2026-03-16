‘Maa Bhagwati Ka Vishal Jagaran’ at Exhibition grounds on March 21

Hyderabad: The Maa Vaishno Devi Jagran Mandal on Sunday announced organising ‘grand spiritual gathering’- Maa Bhagwati ka Vishal Jagaran’ at the Exhibition Grounds in the city on March 21. The initiative aimed at preserving the timeless traditions of Sanatana Dharma and promoting values of love, compassion, devotion, and righteousness.

The devotional event is expected to attract over 20,000 devotees from across the region.The announcement was made by the Mandal’s Core Committee membersRam Kishan Agarwal, Anjani Kumar Agarwal, Rakesh Narsingpuria, Sanjay Agarwal, Dheeraj Agarwal, Manish Agarwal, Purushottam Agarwal, Mukesh Agarwal, Rakesh Jalan, SuryakamalGupta, and Anjani Kumar Sarogi.

On Sunday, organisers performed a Bhoomi Puja at the venue as part of the preparations for the upcoming Jagaran. Addressing the media during a press conference afterward, the organizers stated that the Maa Bhagwati Vishal Jagaran will commence at 7 PM on March 21, following special Vedic rituals performed by renowned scholars.The spiritual evening will feature devotional performances by celebrated Bhajan artists, includingChotu Singh Ravna from Jodhpur, Sumit Saini, Murari Dahima and others. Their soulful renditions of Bhajans and devotional hymns will form the heart of the night-long worship.

The event will feature several spiritually uplifting programmes, including- lighting of the Akhanda Jyoti (eternal flame), a grand spiritual gathering (Mahasabha), Divine Ateendriya Darshan, Devotional musical session (Bhajan Ganga), Narration of the sacred Tara Rani Katha, the traditional Aarti ceremony, Prasad and hospitality for Devotees. Entry to the event will be completely free, and Prasad (dinner) will be served to all devotees. Organisers have arranged special Prasad brought from the sacred Vaishno Devi Temple.