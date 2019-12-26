Madhapur: Road in bad state near Hi-Tec City

Madhapur: The road near Hi-Tec City, which is not properly laid and with full of potholes causing commuters hardship. It became difficult to travel on the road. Due to the recent monsoon, the road has become very slippery.

Ravi Kumar, a resident, said, "Due to the potholes, the condition of road has become worse. These potholes also lead to damage of our vehicles. The authorities should take immediate action and lay a new road in this area."