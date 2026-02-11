Madhapur SI caught red-handed accepting bribe of Rs 50k

The Telangana State Anti-Corruption Bureau caught Gandra Vinay, Sub- Inspector, Madhapur Police Station, red-handed when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 50,000.

He was nabbed by the ACB, Rangareddy Range unit. According to ACB, the complainant was asked by the briber to do an official favour, ‘for providing copies of the notice issued in a case at the Madhapur Police Station, and not to arrest the complainant in the said case in future.’

The tainted bribe amount of Rs 50,000 was recovered from the possession of the accused officer at his instance. Thus, the AO performed his duties improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage, the police said. Therefore, the SI is being arrested and produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases, Nampally, for judicial remand.

The case is under Investigation. The details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons.

In case of demand of bribe by any public servant, the public is requested to contact the toll free number of ACB, i.e., 1064, for taking action as per law. The QR Code of ACB is displayed in all government offices and prominent public places to contact ACB, Telangana. The name and details of the victim/complainant will be kept secret.