Madhira ex-MLA, scores of others join Congress

Hyderabad: Key BRS leader and former MLA Kondabala Koteshwara Rao and scores of other leaders from Madhira constituency joined the Congress in presence of PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Mahesh Goud welcomed Koteshwara Rao’s return to the Congress, at an event held at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday. PCC chief said that his admiration for AICC’s policies and the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with the decisions taken in coordination with the Deputy Chief Minister, has drawn him back. “His arrival will undoubtedly strengthen the party in Khammam,” he observed.

Deputy CM said the senior leader has served the people from the grassroots level, starting as a Sarpanch and rising to the position of MLA. “He possesses deep knowledge of both local governance and legislative procedures,” said Bhatti.

