Mahesh Kumar Goud Assumes Role as TPCC Chief

Hyderabad: Mahesh Kumar Goud has officially taken on the role of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief. The transition of responsibilities was formalised during a ceremony where Chief Minister Revanth Reddy handed over the charge to Goud.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who were present to witness the appointment and extend their support. Goud's new role marks a significant shift in the TPCC leadership as the party prepares for upcoming political challenges.