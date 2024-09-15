Live
- NASA Issues Asteroid Alert: 720-Foot Rock Approaching Earth at High Speed
- Mahesh Kumar Goud Assumes Role as TPCC Chief
- Devotees Flood Khairatabad Ganapati on Final Day of Ganesh Chaturthi
- Union Minister Kishan Reddy Writes to CM Revanth Reddy, Declines to Attend 'Praja Palana Dinotsavam'
- Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Receives Prestigious Invitation to Nobel Peace Summit in Mexico
- GANESH NIMAJJANAM 2024: Focus on Eco-Friendly Immersions as Hyderabad Prepares for the Grand Farewell
- Harish Rao Criticises Revanth Reddy’s Leadership, Highlights KCR's Governance
- Hyderabad Faces Heavy Traffic Jams in Several Areas
- Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Hits 100 Crore+ Worldwide
- Arvind Kejriwal should never have entered politics, says Anna Hazare
Hyderabad: Mahesh Kumar Goud has officially taken on the role of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief. The transition of responsibilities was formalised during a ceremony where Chief Minister Revanth Reddy handed over the charge to Goud.
The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who were present to witness the appointment and extend their support. Goud's new role marks a significant shift in the TPCC leadership as the party prepares for upcoming political challenges.
