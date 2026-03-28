Maheshwar Reddy thanks PM for fuel price relief amid global crisis

BJPLP leader and MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking decisive measures to prevent petrol and diesel prices from rising despite the global fuel crisis triggered by the war in Iran. In a statement on Friday, Reddy noted that while many countries face shortages and price hikes due to disruptions in Gulf oil supplies, India has remained stable under the leadership of Modi.

He highlighted that the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol from Rs 13 to Rs 3 per litre and completely removed the Rs 10 duty on diesel, ensuring significant relief for consumers.

He said these steps brought comfort to ordinary citizens who feared steep increases. Reddy praised the foreign policy of Modi and strong ties with Gulf nations, which ensured an uninterrupted oil supply to India even during the crisis.

By prioritising public welfare over revenue, the Prime Minister has once again demonstrated that the BJP government is committed to protecting the interests of the common people, Reddy added.