Maj Gen G Srinivas assumes charge as Commandant of College of Defence Management

Secunderabad: Major General G Srinivas officially took over as the Commandant of the College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad, on Wednesday. He succeeds Lieutenant General Harsh Chhibber, AVSM, VSM. Lieutenant General Chhibber has been promoted as the Director General of Information Systems.

Maj Gen Srinivas is a distinguished Gunner Officer and an alumnus of both the College of Defence Management and the National Defence College. His illustrious career in the Indian Army spans several critical Command and Staff appointments. This reflects his deep expertise in operational logistics and strategic planning.

Prior to his current assignment, Maj Gen Srinivas played a pivotal role in the Western Command theatre, where he oversaw the planning and execution of Operational Logistics, including recently during Operation Sindoor. His leadership in high-stakes operational environments has earned him recognition for his strategic foresight and executional excellence.

The General Officer brings a wealth of experience in Joint Operational Planning, Defence Management, and Strategic Leadership—skills that are vital to shaping future military leaders. His appointment is expected to further strengthen the academic and operational rigor at CDM.

The College of Defence Management, a premier tri-services institution, continues to uphold its mission of delivering cutting-edge management education to officers of the Indian Armed Forces. With a focus on jointness and integrated strategic thinking, CDM plays a crucial role in preparing officers for higher responsibilities in national security and defence planning.

Under Maj Gen Srinivas’s leadership, the institution is poised to enhance its contribution to defence education and foster a new generation of strategic thinkers equipped to meet evolving challenges in the security domain.