Major blaze breaks out at godown in Puranapul

Hyderabad: In yet another fire incident in the city, a furniture go-down in the Puranapul area on Wednesday was gutted in fire. As many as seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. After more than four hours, the fire was doused. No casualties were reported, but a thick blaze and smoke created panic among people and forced the authorities to vacate residents from the surrounding houses to the safer zone. Upon observing smoke billowing from the godown, locals immediately alerted the police control room. Upon receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot.

According to the officials, the fire broke out around 3.30 pm in the furniture manufacturing unit located on the 100-feet road connecting Puranapul with Jiyaguda. Once the authorities received the information, fire tenders from Langer Houz and Gowliguda fire stations were rushed to the spot. And later, the fire tender from Jubilee Hills also rushed to douse the fire. "With total seven fire engines were pressed into service to put off the fire which was raging even after three hours. The roof also collapsed due to the massive fire," said a senior officer.

Fire services personnel pulled down the walls of the warehouse with bulldozers, and the debris were collected and dumped. The go-down is believed to have been used for storing decorative items, and the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The owner of the warehouse is said to be absconding. Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

One more minor fire accident occurred in the plastic scrap go-down at Jalpally under Balapur mandal at around 6.30 pm. The fire tender from Maheshwaram and Rajendra Nagar rushed to the spot and controlled the fire.

Following the series of fire accidents, authorities have warned that strict action would be taken against the owners of commercial buildings and warehouses for not taking adequate fire safety measures and against those running their operations in residential areas.