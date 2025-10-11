Major breakthrough as EAGLE nabs Mumbai drug money laundering kingpin

Hyderabad: In a significant operation, Telangana’s Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) teams have apprehended a key kingpin operating within a drug money laundering network based in Mumbai. To date, a total of 25 individuals have been arrested in connection with the Hawala Drug Money operation, and a net cash amount of Rs 3.084 Crores has been seized.This latest arrest follows the recent apprehension of foreign nationals OnyeisiEsomchi Kenneth (alias Maxwell) and Emmanuel Bediako by the Rachakonda Narcotics Police Station under the EAGLE Force.

This led to subsequent arrests of drug money launderers from various parts of India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Goa.

The EAGLE Force has now successfully arrested one of the principal figures in the drug money laundering network. The EAGLE Force apprehended DargaramRataji Prajapati in Mumbai. Inspector K Praveen Kumar, along with his team, successfully detained Dargaram and seized the Hawala Company where a substantial amount of Rs 3 Crores was recovered.

According to EAGLE, during a previous raid on Bharath Kumar Chaganlal& Company, located at Phool Gully, Kalbadevi, Mumbai, the accused Dargaram had managed to evade arrest and go into hiding. Investigations revealed that Dargaram and his associates were using this firm as a front to channel the proceeds of Nigerian drug cartels through hawala networks. Following the crackdown, Dargaram had been living covertly, frequently changing his whereabouts and meticulously deleting all contact numbers and WhatsApp chats related to his illegal transactions.

Praveen Kumar stated that following intelligence gathering and sustained surveillance, the EAGLE Force successfully apprehended Dargaram. During interrogation, he corroborated the facts already disclosed by his associates Chetan Singh, Ronak Prajapati (Manager), and Chetan Mavji, who regularly visited Bharath Kumar Chaganlal& Co to collect cash and deliver it to members of the Nigerian cartel. Dargaram further confessed that in addition to Mumbai, they operate hawala offices at Javeri Chambers, Ratnapur, Ahmedabad—managed by Devji and Dilip—and another branch of Bharath Kumar Chaganlal& Company in Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, which is managed by Mukesh. Their agents, Uttam Singh Jaswant, Kheema Ram Raju Rajlaxmi of Goa, and Chetan Mavji of Mumbai, are responsible for collecting the drug-related hawala money, primarily from Nigerian nationals.