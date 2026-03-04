Major Fire Destroys Furniture Shops at Bachupally

A large fire erupted near Vigyan VNR College in Bachupally police station limits, destroying a furniture shops. Authorities suspect a short circuit may have caused the blaze, which quickly spread to nearby shops along the Bachupally-Miyapur main road.

The fire, which broke out around 11 pm on Tuesday night, resulted in extensive damage estimated at around Rs. 5 crore. Approximately 25 furniture shops from the KGR Convention Centre to Sai Nagar Road were affected, with goods burnt and wooden items reduced to ashes. Several traders, some of whom live in the shops, expressed grief over their losses.

During the incident, gas cylinders in some shops exploded with loud noises, causing panic among residents. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Fire brigade personnel arrived promptly and managed to bring the blaze under control. A case has been registered, and authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.





Major #fire breaks out near VNR College in #Quthbullapur, #Hyderabad! Fire engulfs furniture shop in Bachupally police station area. Thankfully, no casualties reported. Fire team responds swiftly, controlling blaze with help of fire engine. pic.twitter.com/H8MD2zQiG6 — Ramana Reddy (@RamanaR69561502) March 4, 2026



