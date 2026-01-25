Major fire in Nampally furniture shop; 3 kids feared trapped

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a furniture shop in Nampally on Saturday. The police suspect that at least three people are feared trapped.

The police and disaster management teams launched rescue operations to save and safely bring out the trapped persons.

According to the police, the fire broke out at Batcha Furniture Shop, located on the ground floor of a four-storey building. Firefighters rushed to the spot with four fire tenders. They were making efforts to bring the flames under control until late in the night. According to preliminary information, there were three children inside the building at the time of the incident. Huge flames were seen rising from the shop, causing concern among people in the surrounding area.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar rushed to the spot and oversaw the rescue operations. Sajjanar posted on X: “Hyderabad Police along with disaster response teams are engaged in rescue operations following a fire accident at a furniture shop at Nampally. Traffic movement in the area has been severely disrupted and visitors have been asked to postpone their visit to the Numaish exhibition”.

Police said the first fire call was received at 5:00 pm, after which fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. The fire broke out in the cellar, where huge furniture material was stored. The National Disaster Response Force has been called in, apart from the State Disaster Response Force. Apart from hydraulic platforms, fire tenders used robotic devices to assist in the rescue. “We have sent in a robotic viewfinder to look for people inside. So far, we have not got any results,” an official involved in rescue efforts said. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner R V Karnan said that the building had approval from the civic body and had obtained a fire no-objection certificate (NOC).