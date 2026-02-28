Major infra push to ease traffic in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: With an aim to create signal-free networks, especially around the KBR National Park in Jubilee Hills, as many as seven flyovers and underpasses will be constructed in the next two years to ensure seamless traffic movement in key parts of the city. The works will be taken up under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformation Infrastructure (H-CITI) project.

The project is initiated in the city keeping in mind the future increase in traffic congestion. As part of this, the City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar conducted a field-level inspection of the ongoing steel flyover construction works at Mugdha Junction on Banjara Hills Road No 2 on Friday. He supervised the construction site, along with senior police officials, and representatives of the GHMC and Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner stated that these works are being carried out with the aim of establishing a signal-free road network in the city. He explained that the seven flyovers and underpasses constructions are being undertaken in a phased and well-planned manner, in coordination with the GHMC, the State Government, and the Police Department, to ensure minimal inconvenience to the public.

As part of this initiative, he mentioned that the construction work for six pillars on the route from Mugdha Junction towards KBR Park will commence from Friday night itself.

He clarified that the works will be carried out intensively during the night hours to avoid traffic disruptions during the daytime. There will be minor inconvenience on the road only until the foundation works are completed, after which vehicular movement will continue as usual, he assured.

Sajjanar explained that once this prestigious project is completed, the surroundings of KBR Park will completely transform into signal-free junctions, thereby facilitating smooth and rapid transit to the Central, Eastern and Western parts of the city.

The authorities advised motorists to plan their travel time in advance. He urged the public to use public transport as much as possible to avoid traffic congestion. They appealed to motorists and citizens to cooperate with the officials during the execution of these works, which are intended for the city’s overall development.

Based on an assessment of the situation for the first two to three days after the commencement of the works, necessary route modifications will be made, and updated traffic advisories will be issued from time to time.

Joint CP (Traffic) D Joel Davis, Joint CP (Special Branch) SM Vijay Kumar, DCP (Traffic) Kajal, Jubilee Hills DCP Ramana Reddy, senior officials of GHMC, along with Megha Engineering representatives and others, were present.