Major Rejig In Police Dept: Challenges galore for Team Shivadhar Reddy

Hyderabad: With the appointment of senior IPS officers as heads of some key wings in the Police department, the new bosses are set to make a big difference in policing in the state. According to sources, most of the new bosses of various wings are said to be the ‘selected team’ of the newly-appointed Director General of Police Battula Shivadhar Reddy.

New Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Charu Sinha, Additional Director General of Police to Greyhounds Anil Kumar, Vigilance and Enforcement wing Director General Shikha Goel and new Intelligence Chief Vijaykumar were tasked to curb crime rate and also strengthen surveillance to check law and order problems during the election season particularly local body polls in the districts and byelection to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Hyderabad.

A day after his appointment orders, new DGP Shivadhar Reddy played an important role in the selection of a few senior IPS officers and in their appointments to key posts in the Police department for which the government issued orders four days ago.

In the wake of increasing drug trafficking cases, cybercrimes and poor traffic management in Hyderabad in recent times, City Police Commissioner Sajjanar, who assumed charge on Tuesday, was tasked to set things right and maintain the law & order system to ensure safety and security of every citizen in the city.

The appointment of Vijay Kumar as Intelligence chief in the place of incumbent and new DGP Shivadhar Reddy was a big surprise since names of many senior IPS officers were doing rounds for the key post before the government issuing the orders. Intensified political fights between the ruling Congress and Opposition BRS and internal political developments taking place in all parties would be top on the agenda of the new intelligence chief.

To check increasing corruption in all government departments, ACB Director General Charu Sinha is expected to crack a whip on corrupt officials by registering cases and speeding up prosecution for punishment. The ACB booked nearly 100 cases of corruption this year and many of them were pending at different levels of investigation. As the new head of Vigilance and Enforcement wing, Shikha Goel may also intensify the activities to monitor the conduct of the public servants in the wake of rising complaints related to corruption.

The newly appointed Greyhounds chief Anil Kumar would face a big challenge of tracking the movements of Naxals following the recent encounters and threats issued by the extremists from neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

Officials said that the DGP would bring in some more changes in the policing to tackle the increasing challenges in maintaining law & order and prevent cybercrimes and drug trafficking strictly by utilizing the new team of heads of various police wings.