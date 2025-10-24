Major sex racket busted in city hotel; eight arrested

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police successfully busted a well-organized prostitution racket operating out of the upscale R-INN Hotel located on Road Number 12 in Banjara Hills. The raid, conducted on October 22-23, 2025, resulted in the rescue of three women, including a foreign national from Uzbekistan, and the arrest of eight individuals comprising the main organiser and seven customers.

Acting on a credible tip-off, sleuths from the Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone, coordinated with Banjara Hills police to raid the hotel premises. The illegal activities were concentrated in rooms 111 and 112 of the hotel, where prostitution was being clandestinely operated.

Among those arrested was a 36-year-old man from Maryland. Shareef, a resident of Royal Kunj Apartments in Hyderabad, was identified as the ringleader running the racket through his salon business, Style Maker Salon.

Police also detained seven customers, all reportedly hailing from Kurnool, who were caught indulging in illegal activities during the raid. Additionally, a hotel receptionist has been taken into custody for allegedly facilitating the racket.

Investigations revealed that Shareef lured unemployed, attractive young women from Hyderabad with promises of lucrative salaries and commission jobs at his salon. However, these recruits were then coerced and forced into prostitution under the guise of legitimate employment. The victims included at least one foreign national from Uzbekistan, adding an international element to the racket.

During the raid, police seized Rs 5,950 in cash, 13 mobile phones, and 12 unused condoms as evidence. Authorities are interrogating the accused to uncover the full extent of the network and its possible links to other similar operations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, M. Iqbal Siddiqui, and DCP Task Force Y.V.S. Sudheendra confirmed the bust and highlighted the criminal modus operandi, involving false job offers that led to exploitation.