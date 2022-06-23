Make all arrangements for Bonalu says Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairying Talasani Srinivas Yadav today directed the officials of all departments concerned to make pucca arrangements for the ensuing Bonalu festival of Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad scheduled to be held from July 17.

The minister held a review conference with the officials at his West Marredpally residence in Secunderabad. He reviewed the work of laying of VDCC road from Kingsway Bata Showroom to Ramgopalpet old police station and other developmental works being executed around the temple. He asked the officials to expedite the works fast. He also specifically directed them to complete all the works concerned by the date of the festival.

Reminding that devotees in large numbers would pour into the famous temple for offering Bonalu, the minister asked the officials to make all arrangements for their convenience. He also directed the R&B officials to make pucca arrangements like erecting barricades to avoid any inconvenience and stampede. He also advised them to fix CC cameras to maintain law and order. He also asked the Traffic police authorities to effectively monitor the situation and control the traffic. He also instructed the Water Board officials to ensure adequate availability of drinking water packets, bottles and so on.

Zonal commissioner Srinivas Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Mukunda Reddy, executive engineer Sudarshan, R&B executive engineer Ravindra Sagar, Temple executive officer Manohar Reddy, ACP Ramesh, Traffic ACP Ganga Reddy, Water Works general manager Ramana Reddy, Circle Inspector Kaveti Srinivasulu, Town Planning ACP Christopher, former corporator Attili Aruna Srinivas Goud, Temple trustee Kamesh, development committee members and others were present.