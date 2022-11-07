Make Bharat Jodo Yatra's farewell public meeting a grand success: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday called upon his party leaders and workers to make Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra farewell public meeting, on Monday at Madnur mandal, Kamareddy district, a grand success.

He said the Yatra was successfully held in the State and farmers, workers and intellectuals took part in large numbers and expressed their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

Revanth said Rahul, who began his Yatra at 6:00 am every day in the State, continued it till evening by interacting with people and added that Rahul embarked upon the Yatra by inspiring from Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and his father Rajiv Gandhi.

The Telangana PCC chief also said Rahul did not back-off on his decision to hold the padayatra despite intelligence agencies warning him that there was a threat to his life, besides the threat of CBI and ED raids.

Revanth said their party leader had embarked upon the padayatra for the larger interests of the country and not for the votes of its people and added that all the people of the State should extend their support to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, irrespective of their ideologies and party affiliations. He said the party leaders and workers from 119 Assembly constituencies in the State should take part in the Bharat Jodo public meeting.