Make cabbies pay for freakish cancellations

Madhapur: The Cyberabad Traffic Police on Wednesday tweeted that passengers opting for cab services can now file a complaint with the traffic police if any cab/auto/ bike drivers cancel a ride booked through apps. The police states that a refusal by any cab/auto driver after hiring is an offence and will be booked under the section 178 (3) (b) of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.

The police further asked commuters to send the vehicle number, date and time, location and screenshot as a proof of rejection to the Cyberabad traffic police Whatsapp number 9490617346 for further action, if found guilty the driver will be slapped with a fine of up to Rs 500 per ride.

The swift move was welcomed with open arms by passengers across the city, resulting in action taken against 15 drivers on Wednesday. In a recent instance Vinay Vangala, a resident of Matusri Nagar, Miyapur, booked a cab to travel from his residence to Kukatpally when the cab driver cancelled his ride after booking.

In another instance, Asha Muntha, a resident of Vanasthalipuram, which is in the outskirts of the city was returning from her night shift and had to wait for 25 minutes on a deserted road as seven cab drivers cancelled her ride citing that her house was in the outskirts.

Stressing the importance of awareness amidst the cab users, Vijay Kumar said, "The act has been applicable for many years, but many people do not know about this. We realised it as a social responsibility and took the initiative to spread awareness amidst citizens. Cancelling a booked ride is against traffic violations hence it will be booked under section 178 (3) (b) of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and will be charged Rs 500."