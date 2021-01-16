Make Covid vaccination a success: Kishan Reddy to citizens

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy appealed to every citizen to act as a volunteer and extend their cooperation to the health officials to make the Covid-19 vaccination a success.

After participating in the launching of the Covid-19 vaccination programme along with Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender, at Gandhi Hospital, here on Sunday, he said that the Covid-19 vaccine would be given to three crore people in the first phase. Of the four companies unveiled the vaccine for Covid-19, he said two are from India, out of which, one is from Hyderabad.

He said that the entire mankind has been fighting with an invisible adversary for the last one year. However, fortunately, scientists have come up with the vaccine. He said that the first phase of vaccination covers corona warriors like doctors, nurses, Anganwadi and Asha teachers, police and sanitation workers etc.

He said that the vaccine production takes time and according to the production lineup the vaccine will be made available for the people. In the second phase, Kishan Reddy said, it was planned to cover 30 crore people, particularly, those of above 60 years of age. Besides people with a longstanding history of co morbidities. He said that people have been asking when they would be given the vaccine. "People need not worry and the government will extend the vaccination to all in a phased manner."

But, he cautioned those who have received vaccination not to let their guard down and maintain social distancing, sanitation, hand washing and mask-wearing. "Antibodies start developing only after administering the second dose and people should continue to observe all the precautions," he said.

Eatala Rajender said that the vaccination is being administered at 140 centers. As highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on launching the vaccination programme, he said, initially the vaccination would be provided to the government doctors, health workers. And, it will be a continue as per the directions of the Centre and the guidelines issued by the ICMR.

He said that the prime minister announcing that vaccination will be extended free of cost to all citizens. Kishan Reddy and Rajender thanked the scientists and researchers who have unveiled the vaccine. Adding, it is an occasion of pride that the nation and Hyderabad playing an important role to give the vaccine to the Covid-19 to mankind.