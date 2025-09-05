  • Menu
Make in India mitral clip brings affordable, life-saving heart care to Telugu states
In a breakthrough for cardiac care, a 70-year-old retiree with severe mitral regurgitation in the Telugu states was successfully treated with India’s first Make-in-India Mitral Clip, MyClip. Traditionally, high-risk open-heart surgery or expensive imported devices were the only options.

Developed by Meril, the minimally invasive MyClip procedure, performed by Dr. Sai Sudhakar, restored the patient’s mobility and eased breathlessness. With 1.5 million Indians affected by severe MR, this cost-effective innovation offers a life-saving alternative.

The case exemplifies how the Make-in-India initiative is expanding access to advanced, affordable cardiac solutions across the country.

