Make people vote you in Amethi first, KTR tells Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS party has reacted strongly to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's comments on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's entry into national politics with the launch of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), pointing out that the Congress scion could not win Parliament elections in Amethi but was criticizing the Chief Minister's national party ambitions.



The Congress MP, who is conducting his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana, had said leaders had the right to dream and imagine in whatever way they seek.

Responding strongly, TRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: "International leader, Rahul Gandhi, who cannot win his own Parliament seat in Amethi ridicules Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's national party ambitions"





International leader Rahul Gandhi who can't even win his own parliament seat in Amethi ridicules Telangana CM KCR Ji's national party ambitions 🤦‍♂️



Wannabe PM should first convince his people to elect him as an MP — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 1, 2022





The TRS working president further tweeted "Wannabe Prime Minister should first convince his people to elect him as MP.,"