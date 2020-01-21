Malakpet: Qirat competitions conclude

Malakpet: 7th Annual 2-days Qirat (Quran recitation) Competition 2020 which was organized by Sharfiyah Tajveed-O- QiratHifz Academy and Educational institute at Officers Mess concluded, here on Sunday.

A total of 60 girl students and 70 boys took part from different educational institutions during the competitions. Rs 10,000 was given as the first prize, while Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 for runner and second runner up and 5 consolation prizes of Rs 1,000 to each group of participants.