Malas raise their voice against categorisation of SCs

Hyderabad: The Mala community on Sunday raised their voice against the categorisation of Scheduled Castes, alleging that this was a conspiracy to break the community and remove all the reservations.

The Mala community leaders organised a Mala Simha Garjana at Parade Grounds at Secunderabad on Sunday. Speaking during the occasion, Congress MLA Vivek Venkat Swamy called upon the community people to fight for saving the rights of Malas, alleging that otherwise the rulers would divide the community in the name of categorisation and deprive them of reservations.

He said that Dr BR Ambedkar introduced Article 341 for providing reservations to the Scheduled Castes, which were backward. The Congress leader found fault with the judgement of the Supreme Court on the creamy layer. “Former chief justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud opined that the reservations should be provided only two times. This rule should be implemented on him. His father was also chief justice, and how can he be in the same post? In the name of introducing a creamy layer, they are conspiring to remove reservations. There is a risk of losing the reservation,” said Vivek.

The Congress leader said that the SC communities have not looted anyone. “When Baba Saheb Ambedkar gave reservations, he did not think of Mala and Madiga. I warn all, if you criticise BR Ambedkar, no Mala will tolerate it.

The meeting is a slap on all the political parties who belittle Malas. Some are saying that I am doing this for the minister's post. There were ED raids on me when I was involved in the Telangana agitation, but I did not compromise. I was offered posts but never out of the Telangana movement,” said Vivek Venkat Swamy.

Ex-minister Rajendra Gopal alleged that the ‘Manuvadi government’ is bringing a contract system to remove the reservations. “The judgement given on August 1, 2024, on categorisation is against Baba Saheb Ambedkar's constitution,” he alleged.

“This is a conspiracy to divide our community. We are fighting to remove contract appointments.

The government that won through EVM is taking away our rights and reservations and dividing our community. We need to take another Ambedkar agitation,” said Rajendra Gopal.