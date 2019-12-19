Malkajgiri: Brindavan Park lies in utter neglect

Malkajgiri: Brindavan Park at Moulali Railway Colony lies in utter neglect due to lack of proper maintenance. The park is in a shambles as broken branches, piled up garbage, damaged cement benches and weeds can be seen dotting the park. The sports equipment installed for kids two years is damaged.

Deploring the dismal state of the park, a local employee Nandan Kumar said that authorities did not even get an idea to clean it as part of Swatchh Bharath programme. As the area is a deserted place, anti-social elements gather in the evenings to consume liquor. Locals expressed fears of illegal activities in view of increasing crime against women and children.

Rambabu Naidu, a local, said that police put up notices at the park after Disha incident that stringent action would taken against those who consume liquor in public but notice boards could not be seen after two days. When contacted, Malkajgiri Circle Inspector Manmohan said that it came to their notice and some cases were registered against those who consumed liquor at the park.

He urged public to call them or dial 100 if any anti-social activity was observed in the park. Locals also urge railway officials to take necessary measures to ensure proper maintenance of the park.