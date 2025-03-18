Malkajgiri MP Eatala demands OU to withdraw circular

Hyderabad: Malakjgiri MP Eatala Rajender has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the circular that bans protests at Osmania University, as well as the unconditional release of the arrested students. In response to the arrests of protesting students at OU on Monday, Eatala stated that Osmania University is the birthplace of significant movements, with students playing a crucial role in the formation of Telangana State.

He emphasised that protesting is a fundamental right of students that cannot be taken away. Furthermore, he reminded everyone that former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao made similar attempts in the past, which ultimately led to his ousting.

Eatala warned that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy could face the same fate. He called for the immediate withdrawal of the circular and urged that the arrested students be released without conditions.