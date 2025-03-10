Malkajgiri MP vows to fight against notices to Jagadgirigutta temples

Hyderabad: BJP MP Eatala Rajender demanded the State government immediately withdraw the demolition notices issued for the demolition of 17 temples in Yagadgirigutta under the Malkajgiri Parliament Constituency.

He warned, “What was contemplated to be demolished is not just lime bricks; it is our faith, our religion, and Sanatana Dharma that you are destroying. If you trample on our beliefs, the society of Telangana will not stand idly by. When you violate our Sanatana Dharma or insult our beliefs, we will not remain silent. It’s not just our temples being demolished; it is our beliefs. You’re impacting our hearts, not just the compound walls.”

Terming the state government’s actions akin to invaders and the Mughal empire, he said, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is undermining the beliefs and religion of the people. “We are not against you, but we oppose your unethical methods of exploiting the poor, and asked as to who has occupied 50 acres of land near Hi-Tech City? How have some middlemen benefited in these last 15 months? He demanded, why the CM left those people and is coming after the poor?

Turning his ire on HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath, he said the official may be an honest officer. However, he needs to consider the consequences of his actions and “he and the state government would be held accountable.”

The MP said he would write a letter to the Chief Minister requesting the withdrawal of these notices. During his visit, he expressed, “Our beliefs are under attack. Jagadgirigutta is a haven for the poor. Unemployed people from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa, and Chhattisgarh come there seeking refuge. With generations of hard work, many have built homes on 50-yard plots. There are numerous temples in the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency, where people of all castes come together to donate, building and maintain them.”

He said he fails to understand why our Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, who represented Malkajgiri Parliament, is trying to meddle with temples. “Never play with religion. Do not insult the people’s beliefs. Do not trouble the people. A state should uphold these three core values.” I advise the Chief Minister to study history; those who toy with beliefs and take advantage of the poor typically do not prosper.

Eatala said a woman named Buchamma committed suicide near Nalla Cheruvu. “This death is a consequence of the government’s actions. The government should be accountable for this. Ranganath should also be held responsible. The poor lived in huts near the ponds. The government has provided land titles and permissions under land and building regularisation. Consider the pain caused by issuing notices for structures built 50 years ago. When society responded and raised a fuss, the HYDRA drama ceased. This same situation unfolded near the Musi River, too. I am not against modernisation. No one wants to live near a filthy area. We want every drop of water flowing into Musi to be treated. I want to swim in Musi and drink its water. But, why is the toxic water from Jeedimetla not being stopped? There’s a lack of courage to address this issue,” he noted.