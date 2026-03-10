Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation launches Indira Mahila Shakti canteen

Hyderabad: The Indira Mahila Shakti Canteen at the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation headquarters was officially inaugurated on Monday by the MMC Commissioner.

This facility aims to strengthen the economic empowerment of women groups while providing hygienic and quality food at low prices to municipal employees and the general public.

The Commissioner stated that by operating this canteen through women self-help groups, sustainable employment opportunities are being created. He instructed Urban Community Development officials to establish similar canteens wherever necessary.

This initiative highlights the government's commitment to fostering financial self-reliance among women through grassroots entrepreneurial ventures and essential services.