Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation receives 24 complaints during Prajavani

Hyderabad: As part of the government Prajavani programme aimed at resolving public grievances promptly, the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation received complaints from citizens at its headquarters on Monday.

A total of 24 petitions were submitted by residents highlighting various civic issues faced across the city. Municipal Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy personally reviewed the complaints and forwarded them to the concerned departments for necessary action. He instructed officials to treat each grievance with priority and ensure that issues are resolved within a stipulated time frame to provide better services.

According to officials, the highest number of complaints, totalling 17, were related to the Town Planning department. Other grievances included two for the Revenue department and one each pertaining to the Engineering, Sports, Electrical, Urban Community Development and Vigilance wings.

The Commissioner directed officials to carefully examine every complaint received through the public interaction platform and take swift action to address them. Emphasising accountability, he urged department officials to respond promptly and work responsibly towards resolving all citizens’ issues in a timely manner to maintain public trust.