Malkajgiri police arrest seven in cyber fraud cases including a fake death scam

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Cyber Crime Police have successfully solved four cybercrime cases over the past week, leading to the arrest of seven individuals during a pan-India operation. These detections, made between February 15 and February 21, also resulted in the recovery and court-ordered refund of Rs 31,72,966 to various victims.

In one particularly elaborate case, three men were arrested for defrauding a victim of Rs 32.36 lakh through a series of emotional deceptions. The victim initially befriended a person using the name Sonia on Facebook. Within a week, the fraudster sought urgent financial help citing a serious illness. After the victim transferred several sums, Sonia introduced him to another fictitious woman named Shruthi, who further conned him by promising marriage and requesting money for various personal reasons.

The scam took a darker turn when associates Manohar, Srikanth, and Ramcharan contacted the victim to claim that Sonia had passed away. They threatened the man, alleging he was responsible for her death and warning of an imminent police case. Frightened by these fabricated charges, the victim transferred more funds to the trio. Following an investigation, police arrested Thorthi Shashi Kumar, Thorthi Vamshi, and Gampala Sravan in connection with this matrimonial and extortion fraud.

Police have cautioned the public against trusting unknown callers or advertisements promising unusually high returns. Officials highlighted that renting or selling bank accounts is illegal and serves as a primary facilitator for cybercrime. Citizens are advised to verify all investment platforms through authorised regulators and to strictly avoid sharing personal or banking details with unverified online sources to prevent falling prey to such sophisticated syndicates.