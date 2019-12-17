Malkajgiri: Prajavani accepts grievances at GHMC circle office

Malkajgiri: GHMC Deputy Commissioner T Dasharath instructed officials to resolve the complaints received during the Prajawani program held at GHMC circle office on Monday.

Speaking to media,the deputy commissioner said that four complaints, related to issues such as roads, drainage system and streetlights, were received during Prajawani program held on Monday.

He instructed officials of concerned departments to resolve the issues at the earliest. Officials of various government departments and GHMC attended the programme.