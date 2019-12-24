Malkajgiri: Traffic DCP N L Narayana Raju holds awareness drive

Malkajgiri: Rachakonda traffic DCP N Divyacharan and Malkajgiri traffic zone ACP N L Narayana Raju on Tuesday explained the ill-effects of irregular number plates, dangerous parking, driving without licence and other traffic regulations to those selling items on footpath as also vehicle riders here.

They happened to be in the town when Malkakgiri Traffic CI K Murali Mohan and SI Satyanarayana, along with their staff, were checking vehicles. The two officers directed the CI and the SI to focus special attention on 'no parking,' and 'dangerous parking' aspects of traffic rules.