Mallapur: Corporator Pannala Devender Reddy released 2020 New Year calendar of Suryanagar Colony Welfare Association

Mallapur: Uppal MLA Bethi Subash Reddy, along with MBC chairman Thaduri Srinivas and local corporator Pannala Devender Reddy, released 2020 New Year calendar of Suryanagar Colony Welfare Association on Sunday.

Kothi Yadagiri Reddy, Padma Reddy, Prabhakar Reddy, Nagamani, Ravinder, Sreenu, Kalyan, Pavan, TRS leaders Kiran Kumar Reddy, Satish, Shailesh, Venkateshwar Reddy, Upender Reddy, Shyamsunder Reddy, Vasu, Rapolu Srinivas, Vijay and others were present.