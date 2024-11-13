Live
Man Allegedly Murders Wife, Burns Her Body in Bandlaguda
A man named Faraq Qureshi allegedly killed his wife, Qamar Begum, and burned her body in Bandlaguda.
A man allegedly killed his wife late Monday night and then burned her body, Bandlaguda police said.
The accused, Faraq Qureshi, fled the scene and is currently being sought by police.
The victim, 23-year-old Qamar Begum, had been married to Qureshi for six years, and they have two young children.
The incident occurred while the children were with their grandparents in Hashmabad, away from the scene of the crime.
Investigators revealed that the couple had been at odds on multiple occasions, with the latest conflict leading to Qureshi murdering his wife after working as a labor contractor, said Bandlaguda Inspector K. Satyanarayana.
The murder occurred at 1:40 a.m., and residents contacted the police by 1:50 a.m.
The police arrived at the scene and rushed the victim to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.