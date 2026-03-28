Man allegedly tortured in police custody in Falaknuma

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Falaknuma on Friday, after a 27-year-old man was allegedly tortured in police custody in Falaknuma police station.

The victim was identified as Syed Rizwan Ahmed, a resident of Teegalakunta, Falaknuma. As per sources, Rizwan and a few others were allegedly involved in a fight with another group on Wednesday. After the brawl, Rizwan was summoned to the Falaknuma police station on Friday, for questioning.

Sources said, Rizwan was allegedly handcuffed and beaten with leather belts and lathis by police staff. Rizwan fell unconscious following the alleged assault, after which he was shifted by police to Harmain Hospital, without informing his family.

Later, Rizwan’s relatives rushed to the police station and later to the hospital, where they staged a protest demanding strict action against the personnel involved.

The family alleged that the police attempted to keep the incident under wraps and failed to inform them about Rizwan’s condition. They have appealed to Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar to initiate action against those responsible for the alleged custodial assault.

Meanwhile, Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen visited the police station and discussed the issue with the police. The MLA demanded an inquiry to the fight between two groups and also the custodial torture of Rizwan.