Man arrested for manufacturing adulterated mouth freshener

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South West Zone team along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Food safety officers raided a manufacturing unit of adulterated mouth fresheners (Mukhwas) and apprehended a person. During the raid, the police seized a huge quantity of adulterated mouth fresheners and other material totaling Rs 1.20 lakh.

Police arrested Kamal Kishor Ojha (57) of Chudi Bazaar, a manufacturer & supplier. Police seized 12 bags of mouth fresheners (mukhwas) and seven bags of adulterated sugar balls/red colours each bag of 25-30 kg, five boxes of loose idacol food colours, one box of loose three-star raspberry red sugar total worth Rs 1,20,000.

According to police, Kishor was found adulterating mouth fresheners by adding harmful synthetic colours and unauthorised sweeteners to enhance appearance and aroma. This was done without a valid license, violating FSSAI guidelines. The adulterated products were supplied to stores and hotels in the twin cities, putting lives at risk for personal profit.

Consuming these unbranded and mouth fresheners (Mukhwas) can lead to various health issues. Acting on information, the Task Force team and Food Safety Officer, Circle No 14 raided premises and seized the adulterated food substances on Friday.