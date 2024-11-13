Man dies of heart attack at temple

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old man died of a cardiac arrest at the Anjaneya Swamy temple in KPHB while circumambulating at its premises. The man, identified as Vishnuvardhan, collapsed unexpectedly during his routine prayer at a temple.

Vishnuvardhan, originally from Kadiri in Sathyasai district, had been residing in the city and was reportedly employed in the private sector. He maintained a spiritual routine, frequently visiting the Anjaneya Swamy temple to perform circumambulations. However, on Monday, at around 8:30 am, his customary practice ended in tragedy as he suddenly collapsed, suffering a heart attack near one of the bustling Hyderabad temple’s pillars.

Witnesses, including fellow devotees, quickly recognised the emergency and attempted to revive him using CPR. However, their efforts proved unsuccessful. Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene, but by the time they arrived, Vishnuvardhan had already passed away.

Following the incident, police have launched an investigation. Police have confirmed that this appears to be a natural death, attributing the sudden collapse to a possible heart attack.

Many devotees expressed shock at the untimely death of Vishnuvardhan, who was known to be a regular presence at the temple.